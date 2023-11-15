Liver transplant for Bryan man comes just in time for Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After three years of waiting, a Bryan man received some life-changing news.

Lance Mack found out we would receive a liver transplant from a family friend.

In September 2020, Lance was diagnosed with Cirrhosis. His wife, Randi Mack, explains that it was a result of his alcohol intake.

“It was alcohol cirrhosis so I was told by the doctors that he had 3 months to live,” Randi said. “However, he has proven us wrong every single time they have given him a time that he might not make it. He has surpassed that and he’s just been a miracle every step of the way.”

Lance then found out that he had cancer in his liver as well. Lance received microwave ablation in hopes of removing the cancer. However, the doctors realized his condition was worsening so he was placed on the top of the donor’s list.

That is when their family friend, Richard Trujillo, saved his life.

“I was just scrolling through Facebook like I always do and saw some friends of mine that I grew up with. I saw that their brother passed away,” said Randi Mack.

The Trujillo family said that Richard passed away on October 30. After his passing, the Trujillo family found out he was a donor and their immediate thoughts were to donate his liver to Lance.

“When we found out he was a donor, we were not surprised by it. He had a genuinely loving, thoughtful heart,” said Richard’s sister, Rebecca Gordon. “It brings reassurance and peace to us knowing that he will live on and help someone else in need.”

Randi said she could not be more grateful.

“I’m so happy that they thought of my husband and my family for us to have a second chance, for Lance to have a second chance,” said Randi.

The Mack family found out Richard’s liver was a match for Lance on November 1 and Lance went into surgery that same day.

Lance says that he thanks God for this second chance and wants to spend the rest of his time helping others who have struggled with drinking or were diagnosed with Cirrhosis.

“God is great, that is all I can say,” he said. “And keep up your faith everybody, miracles can happen.”

Yo can help support the Mack family on their GoFundMe page.

Lance Mack (KBTX)

