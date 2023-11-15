Look and feel your best with Plexaderm®

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Look good and feel good in the comfort and convenience of your own home with Plexaderm.

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly firm and refine skin texture, and minimize visible pore size.

Lifestyle Consultant, Annette Figueroa, says everyone can benefit from using Plexaderm.

“It’s perfect for new moms, college students, executives, morning people, I even had a lady that was in her 90s ask me if she can use this,” Figueroa said. “The answer is yes. It smooths out the skin and makes you look more youthful. And let’s face it, it’s a confidence booster because when you look good, you feel good.”

Each application of Plexaderm typically lasts up to 10 hours or until it’s washed off.

“Plexaderm is easy and simple to use,” Figueroa said. “You just wash and dry your skin, apply a small amount of serum on your fingertip before adding it to the targeted areas on your face, and allow the Plexaderm to set and dry for about 10 minutes.”

You can try Plexaderm for just $14.95 by using the link here to order.

To learn more about Plexaderm, visit the website here or call 1-800-752-0378.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

With more than 50 kids on the waitlist, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley launched...
Change a child’s life by becoming a Big Brother or Sister
Long Way Home Adoptables
Pet of the Week: Meet this litter of chihuahua puppies
Feast of Carols
Sing along to Christmas classics at Feast of Carols 2023
Stop by Nothing Bundt Cakes in College Station on Wednesday, November 15 to celebrate National...
Grab a sweet treat to celebrate National Bundt Cake Day