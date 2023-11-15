Mary Stoiana named No. 1 in ITA Rankings a first for A&M

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Mallory Maxwell, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s tennis’ Mary Stoiana was named the No. 1 player in the nation by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the organization announced Wednesday morning.

She is the first player in program history to be listed No. 1 in either singles or doubles, surpassing her previous program record of No. 2 in singles last season.

Her record setting fall campaign began at the ITA All-American Championships, where the junior claimed the singles title following five straight wins and eventually topped the then-No. 3 ranked singles player from Miami, Alexa Noel, to claim the championship.

Rounding out the singles rankings for the Aggies, Mia Kupres sits at No. 26 and Nicole Khirin at No. 31. Kupres has a 4-2 record, including two top-10 ranked wins. Khirin follows close behind with a 4-2 record, with three ranked wins under her belt.

In doubles, Stoiana and her partner Kupres rank No. 3 in the nation. The duo started their partnership off claiming the doubles title at the NC College Ranked Spotlight Invitational. The pair hold a 6-1 record heading into the spring, with all six victories being ranked matches.

The Aggies open their spring campaign in San Diego, California, Jan. 13-14, taking on San Diego and Stanford at the Hogan Tennis Center.

