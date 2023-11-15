More cantaloupe recalled for possible salmonella

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all...
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about another cantaloupe recall due to the risk of salmonella.

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.

This follows recalls of other cantaloupe products distributed by Eagle Produce of Scottsdale and Sophia Produce out of Nogales, Arizona.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency was the first to recognize the potential salmonella risk in the Vinyard products.

There have been no illnesses due to the cantaloupes reported to date.

But salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
An officer in Australia was saved by his new protective vest after a bull charged and stomped...
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
30 mentors in 30 days