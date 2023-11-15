Mr. Gatti’s Pizza coming to College Station

(Source: Mr. Gatti's Pizza)
(Source: Mr. Gatti's Pizza)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new business is coming to Aggieland.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will be opening a new location in College Station, according to their website.

The family-friendly chain is known for its buffet-style meals, including pizza and salad. The restaurants also feature arcade games and prizes. Mr. Gatti’s books parties and events at its restaurants.

It is unclear when the franchise is coming to College Station or where in town the new restaurant will be located.

Visit Mr. Gatti’s website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Dance the night away and help those in need with Health for All
Tuesday Evening Weather Update (11/14)
The Texas A&M Police Department is showing off its new rides.
Texas A&M police adds motorcycles to its fleet
Texas A&M University
Faculty Senate react to expected recommendation of Gen. Welsh to full president