Mr. Gatti’s Pizza coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new business is coming to Aggieland.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will be opening a new location in College Station, according to their website.

The family-friendly chain is known for its buffet-style meals, including pizza and salad. The restaurants also feature arcade games and prizes. Mr. Gatti’s books parties and events at its restaurants.

It is unclear when the franchise is coming to College Station or where in town the new restaurant will be located.

