No. 13 Texas A&M Hosts the Art Adamson Invitational

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 13 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team is set to host the 11thannual Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium Nov. 15th-17th with swimming prelims beginning daily at 9:30 a.m., diving starting at 12 p.m. and finals getting underway at 5:30 p.m. 

Texas A&M is looking to keep its undefeated season intact, welcoming Air Force, LSU, Utah and Rockhurst University to Aggieland. Rockhurst will only compete in diving. 

The Aggies are coming off a pair of ranked home wins after winning the double-dual against No. 23 Georgia Tech (189-111) and No. 7 Texas (143-119). During the meet, 10 Aggies registered 16 NCAA B cuts in nine events. 

Alex Sanchez swept the breaststroke events as he swam a 52.86 in the 100 breast and a 1:54.76 in the 200 breast. Connor Foote also claimed a pair of top finishes, recording a time of 19.92 in the 50 free and 46.01 in the 100 fly.  

Baylor Nelson finished in the top spot in three individual events. The sophomore placed first in the 200 free (1:33.97), 200 back (1:42.34) and 400 IM (3:46.13). Nelson also contributed to the first-place finish in the 400 medley relay. 

The diving team swept the springboards against Georgia Tech. Allen Bottego won the 1-meter scoring a 364.73 and Victor Povzner took first on the 3-meter board scoring a 431.18. 

Prelims for the Art Adamson Invitational will be in long course meters and finals will be in short course yards. The 3-meter and platform finals will happen during Thursday’s and Friday’s finals sessions, respectively, and the 1-meter final will start at 4:15 p.m. prior to Wednesday’s finals. 

Fans will be able to stream finals on SEC Network+ and live results will be available on the Meet Mobile App. 

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter/X by following @AggieSwimDive

Art Adamson Invitational Schedule

Wednesday, November 15 - Watch

9:30 a.m.                         Swimming Prelims

12/4:15 p.m.                    Diving Prelims/1-meter final

5:30 p.m.                         Finals – 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1-meter, 400 medley relay 

Thursday, November 16 - Watch

9:30 a.m.                      Swimming Prelims

12 p.m.                          Diving Prelims 

5:30 p.m.                      200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter, 800 free relay         

Friday, November 17 - Watch

9:30 a.m.                      Swimming Prelims

12 p.m.                         Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m.                      1650 free, platform, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
Aggie fans react to the firing of Jimbo Fisher
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

No. 25 Aggies Set to Host Annual Art Adamson Invite
Texas A&M swimming and diving hosts the Art Adamson Invitational
Iola volleyball team huddle
Iola volleyball preparing for 13th state tournament
Aggies Face Old SWC Rival SMU Mustangs in Dallas