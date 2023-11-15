Pet of the Week: Meet this litter of chihuahua puppies

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, The Three launched a new Pet of the Week segment with Long Way Home Adoptables.

This week, they featured two female chihuahua puppies, named Jora and Aurelia.

The pups are seven weeks old and will be available for adoption when they turn eight weeks.

“Think about the home environment you have. If you have active young children running around maybe a four-pound dog might not be for you, but we’ve got a nice selection of bigger dogs, young dogs, old dogs, all the kinds of dogs in our rescue thankfully,” said Founder and Executive Director April Plemons.

The litter of five (four girls, one boy) were surrendered to a Houston area shelter. The shelter was full, so Long Way Home took over the care.

For the adoption application, click here.

From now until the end of the year, every adoption also gets a pair of Santa’s Wonderland tickets.

