Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are executing a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in a College Station neighborhood.
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and Dominik Drive.
Specifics of the investigation were not immediately available.
College Station police have a K9 unit that’s assisting with the operation.
Citizens should avoid the area as some roads may be temporarily closed.
