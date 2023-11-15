Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are executing a search warrant Wednesday afternoon in a College Station neighborhood.

The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and Dominik Drive.

Specifics of the investigation were not immediately available.

College Station police have a K9 unit that’s assisting with the operation.

Citizens should avoid the area as some roads may be temporarily closed.

