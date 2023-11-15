Robinson confident Aggies will be ready for home finale vs ACU

Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M Aggies football
Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M Aggies football(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday Interim head coach Elijah Robinson was asked about getting the Aggie football team ready to take on Abilene Christian after everything they have dealt with earlier this week.

Robinson is well aware that the Wildcats have won a pair of road games this year including beating Prairie View A&M over two months ago 45-16, but came across very positive that the team would be ready for its final home game of the 2023 season.

“We have a unique group of guys and we have a great leadership group and those guys will get them riled up. They will get them ready to go,” said Robinson.

There will be a couple of first happening in that game that kicks off at 11a.m. on Saturday. It is not only the first time the Aggies will face the Wildcats, but also Robinson’s first time to fill the role as a head coach in his career.

