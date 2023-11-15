Sing along to Christmas classics at Feast of Carols 2023

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Celebrate the holiday season in a unique way with Bryan High Choir’s Feast of Carols.

It’s an evening that takes you back to the Renaissance days, with performers dressed in costumes, decorated tables with knights, Christmas wreaths, and candlelight and of course a feast!

Guests will be served bread, cheese, grapes, potato soup, chicken, green beans, an apple fritter and traditional wassail.

Choir students will perform familiar Christmas carols, and a full concert of choral music to keep you entertained during the event.

Bryan High Choir’s President, Macie Steer, and Vice President, Josie Bettis, will be there.

“It is surround sound of this choir just singing carols that you know and some carols that you don’t know, just a perfect way to start the Christmas season,” said Steer.

“I’ve been singing my whole life and then going into high school I was like ‘all of these people like to sing like I do’ and so that was something just something magical about choir,” said Bettis.

Tickets are $25.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

With more than 50 kids on the waitlist, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley launched...
Change a child’s life by becoming a Big Brother or Sister
Long Way Home Adoptables
Pet of the Week: Meet this litter of chihuahua puppies
Plexaderm is easy and simple to use.
Look and feel your best with Plexaderm®
Stop by Nothing Bundt Cakes in College Station on Wednesday, November 15 to celebrate National...
Grab a sweet treat to celebrate National Bundt Cake Day