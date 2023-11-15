Sing along to Christmas classics at Feast of Carols 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Celebrate the holiday season in a unique way with Bryan High Choir’s Feast of Carols.

It’s an evening that takes you back to the Renaissance days, with performers dressed in costumes, decorated tables with knights, Christmas wreaths, and candlelight and of course a feast!

Guests will be served bread, cheese, grapes, potato soup, chicken, green beans, an apple fritter and traditional wassail.

Choir students will perform familiar Christmas carols, and a full concert of choral music to keep you entertained during the event.

Bryan High Choir’s President, Macie Steer, and Vice President, Josie Bettis, will be there.

“It is surround sound of this choir just singing carols that you know and some carols that you don’t know, just a perfect way to start the Christmas season,” said Steer.

“I’ve been singing my whole life and then going into high school I was like ‘all of these people like to sing like I do’ and so that was something just something magical about choir,” said Bettis.

Tickets are $25.

