Texas A&M students aim to expand Arts Council’s reach in the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Heis and his classmates are working on a Service Learning Project for their Comm 210 class.

“At the beginning of the semester, we were tasked with doing a Service Learning Project. What that means is we have to find a need in the community, find a way to solve it, and then actually go out and do it,” Heis explained.

Heis and his group decided to partner with The Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

“We really wanted to find something that we were interested in, something that we could take beyond the classroom and not just for a grade. The biggest problem we identified was that there wasn’t enough exposure of arts programs in the community to college students,” he said.

After finding the need, they took action.

“The first aspect of what we’re doing is a T-shirt giveaway. If you visit all of the murals from the mural fest that were painted across Bryan/College Station, take a picture and post it. Use the hashtag ‘Rev Up Mural Fest and tag ‘Rev Up Mural Fest’ and the artist who did the mural. Then, you can go to the Arts Council and you can get this free T-shirt. I know college students love free T-shirts, so it works out really well,” Heis said.

Heis and his group believe college students should be and can be better exposed to the arts in our community.

“There are so many students here, probably near 80,000. We have, like, over 500,000 alumni. We all share the same community at one point, so using the arts to bring everyone back to the community super important,” Heis said.

You can learn more about the new murals here.

