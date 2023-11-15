Texas A&M swimming and diving hosts the Art Adamson Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 13 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team is set to host the 11th annual Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium Nov. 15th -17th with swimming prelims beginning daily at 9:30 a.m., diving starting at 12 p.m. and finals getting underway at 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M is looking to keep its undefeated season intact, welcoming Air Force, LSU, Utah and Rockhurst University to Aggieland. Rockhurst will only compete in diving.

The Aggies are coming off a pair of ranked home wins after winning the double-dual against No. 23 Georgia Tech (189-111) and No. 7 Texas (143-119). During the meet, 10 Aggies registered 16 NCAA B cuts in nine events.

Alex Sanchez swept the breaststroke events as he swam a 52.86 in the 100 breast and a 1:54.76 in the 200 breast.

Connor Foote also claimed a pair of top finishes, recording a time of 19.92 in the 50 free and 46.01 in the 100 fly.

Baylor Nelson finished in the top spot in three individual events. The sophomore placed first in the 200 free (1:33.97), 200 back (1:42.34) and 400 IM (3:46.13).

Nelson also contributed to the first-place finish in the 400 medley relay. The diving team swept the springboards against Georgia Tech. Allen Bottego won the 1-meter scoring a 364.73 and Victor Povzner took first on the 3-meter board scoring a 431.18.

Prelims for the Art Adamson Invitational will be in long course meters and finals will be in short course yards.

The 3-meter and platform finals will happen during Thursday’s and Friday’s finals sessions, respectively, and the 1-meter final will start at 4:15 p.m. prior to Wednesday’s finals.

The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is prepared to host seven different teams at the Rec Center Natatorium for the 11th annual Art Adamson Invite running Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 17.

Teams that will be travelling to Aggieland include Houston, LSU, San Diego State, UCLA, Utah and Washington State. Rockhurst University will bring only divers to compete.

The Aggies are coming off a successful double dual meet where they were victorious against Georgia Tech but fell in a tight battle with No. 2 Texas and saw multiple swimmers meet NCAA B cuts.

Chloe Stepanek led the charge for the Maroon & White, taking first place in the 200 free with a time of 1:44.15, and second place in the 100 free clocking in at 48.27.

Both events resulted in season-best times for Stepanek and she was recognized as SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

Miranda Grana added to her impressive freshman campaign with two top times of her own, winning the 100 (52.01) and 200 back (1:53.30). Hayden Miller logged a big day at the pool, including a new school record in the 1000 free with a time of 9:33.45, also adding an NCAA B cut time of 4:44.22 to finish second in the 500 free.

Joslyn Oakley was spectacular on the springboards with a sweep of both events, registering a score of 309.15 on the 1-meter and a season-best 349.58 on the 3-meter.

Oakley’s notable performance earned her SEC Women’s Diver of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Prelims for the Art Adamson Invitational will be in long course meters and begin daily at 9:30 a.m.

Finals, in short course yards, will get underway at 5:30 p.m. each evening.

Diving will start at 12 p.m. throughout the week with the 3-meter and platform finals happening during Wednesday’s and Friday’s finals sessions, respectively, and the 1-meter final will start at 4:15 p.m. prior to Thursday’s finals.

Fans will be able to stream finals on SEC Network+ and live results will be available on the Meet Mobile App.

