Women's basketball to take on Purdue in first road trip of the season

By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on Purdue in the first road game of the season on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. inside Mackey Arena.

The Aggies and head coach Joni Taylor travel to Purdue (1-1) with a 2-0 record. Lauren Ware has dominated on defense and on the boards with a team-high 12.0 rebounds a game. Ware currently is tied for fourth in the nation in blocks per game, swatting away 4.0 shots each outing. Endyia Rogers and Aicha Coulibaly have paced the Maroon & White on offense, as Rogers is tied for seventh in the nation in turnover-to-assist ratio (10:1) while Coulibaly leads the Aggies in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game.

Last season, the Boilermakers finished 19-11 and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Aggies faced Purdue during the last game of their 2022-23 non-conference slate, and with only seven players available nearly took down the Boilermakers, 59-53, at Reed Arena.

The game will be streamed on B1G+ with JJ Palmer and Charlie Schmidgall on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

