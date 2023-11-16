Aggies face off with Florida State in NCAA Tournament First Round

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team has a rematch of its season opener when the squad faces No. 1 Florida State in Friday’s NCAA Division I Championship second round match. First kick at Seminole Soccer Complex is slated for 4:30 p.m.

The Aggies are playing in their 28th NCAA Tournament in the last 29 years. With a win Texas A&M would advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the 17th time. This marks Texas A&M’s 24th appearance in the NCAA Second Round in the last 26 seasons. Only North Carolina has played in the second round more times over that span.

The squads opened the 2023 campaign as combatants at Ellis Field with the then-No. 6 Seminoles escaping town with a 2-1 victory thanks to an 87th-minute goal by Taylor Huff. Florida State led early but A&M’s Sammy Smith tied the match in the waning moments of the first half. The game was neck-and-neck on the stat sheet. Florida State owned a slight edge in shots (11-10) and shots-on-goal (5-4) and corner kicks were tied 3-3.

The teams have met twice in the NCAA Tournament with Florida State winning both times in Tallahassee, including a Sweet Sixteen match in 2012 and an Elite Eight contest in 2016.

Texas A&M is 10-7-4 on the season and Aggies posted a 4-3-3 mark in SEC action. The registered a 5-4-1 record against teams in the NCAA Tournament field.

The Maroon & White are led into battle by All-SEC performers Carolyn Calzada and Mia Pante. Calzada, a first-team defender, also earned SEC All-Tournament Team honors. She has started 18 matches for a squad that boasts 10 shutouts on the season. Pante earned second-team midfielder distinction for the second time. She has 10 points on the year with three goals and four assists. Her game-winner against Colorado last week landed her on the SportsCenter Top 10.

The match airs on ESPN+. To stream the match, fans must have an ESPN+ subscription. A radio call is available on CHRISTMAS 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and at 12thMan.com/watch.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Liver transplant comes in time for Christmas
Liver transplant for Bryan man comes just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Bearkats take on Western Kentucky looking for 3rd straight win
AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
Cross Country heads to NCAA Championships
2023 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
Iola volleyball team huddle
Iola to play for 2A State Title on Friday vs Crawford