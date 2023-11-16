All Aboard! New exhibit opens at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s full steam ahead for the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit.

Steam, Smoke & Steel: Riding the Rails Through Time is on display from November 17 through May 18.

Opening during National Model Railroad Month, this exclusive in-house exhibit highlights the captivating history of trains.

On Friday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m., the public is invited to a free opening event with a presentation by Dr. Robert Holzweiss from the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and Henry Mayo, surveyor and local historian. A reception featuring wine, appetizers, live music, and gallery viewing will follow.

The Museum’s display complements the upcoming opening in June 2024 of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s new expansion housing the historic Union Pacific No. 4141 Engine.

The Museum is also getting ready for its free Holiday Showcase on December 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., where featured artisans and artists will be selling handmade gifts for Christmas.

For more information, go to brazosvalleymuseum.org.

