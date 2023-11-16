Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – An animal shelter in Chicago is hoping to find a forever home for the only dog that didn’t get adopted during their special adoption event.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.
Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)

“His giant smile lights up every room he enters. Elvis is a snuggler so he hopes you are okay giving up your personal space,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was originally brought in as a stray dog and had a fractured pelvis. Fortunately, the fracture healed while in the shelter’s care, but he will be prone to arthritis in the future.

Elvis would do best as the only pet in the home.

He is potty trained, crate trained, and knows several commands.

For more information about Elvis, visit the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website here.

If Elvis is not a fit for your family, be sure to check out other adoptable animals at your local shelter to find your new best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Liver transplant comes in time for Christmas
Liver transplant for Bryan man comes just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Visiting Angels donates to hospice families
Visiting Angels relieve Thanksgiving stress for hospice patients
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical
FILE - The Harris County (Texas) sheriff said detectives were questioning the man and that...
Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
A little at a time to quench our thirst! There's continued (albeit small) improvement in this...
Continued improvement in this week’s Drought Monitor