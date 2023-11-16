Brazos Valley African American offering free admission for limited time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of the Brazos Valley African American Museum is to explore, preserve, and present the cultural history and heritage of African Americans and now is your chance to visit the museum for free.

Mildred Davis and Reagan Smith joined us on First News at Four to discuss the admission, as well as a new exhibit at the museum.

“Anyone who dawns our door is able to be admitted totally free,” said Davis.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Happening now through Dec. 7 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum at 500 East Pruitt St. in Bryan, Texas.

The museum is open Tues - Fri from noon to 5 P.M. and Sat from noon to 4 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.