Brazos Valley Council of Governments reiterates opposition to Texas Central high-speed rail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) Board of Directors recently reaffirmed their 2016 resolution opposing the Texas Central High-Speed Rail Project connecting Houston, and Dallas. BVCOG represents three of the ten counties along the proposed route, encompassing approximately 240 miles that promise a travel time of under 90 minutes between two of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas, with a potential stop in Roans Prairie just off Highway 30 in Grimes County.

In a statement, council leadership conveyed its official position as opposing the high-speed rail project in its current proposal for this region. While the majority voted to uphold this stance, not all board members agreed.

While the proposed train route bypasses Brazos County, College Station’s Mayor John Nichols voted not to reaffirm the resolution.

Nichols, in his capacity as mayor, explained that he needed to vote against the resolution. He cited economic development and public convenience for College Station residents as key factors.

“As a longtime member of the city council of College Station and having had a five-year history of servicing the Chamber of Commerce transportation committee I knew we had a lot of discussion in Brazos County, and we had passed supporting resolutions over the years in support of high-speed rail,” said Nichols.

“I think as the obliviously the largest city in the cog we have a lot of interest in economic development, transportation, travel time, access to the university, engagement allows another route for visitors, faculty, research scientist and others to get here by way of high-speed rail,” Nichols added.

KBTX reached out to several other board members but they were unavailable for comment. The full statement from the BVCOG is below.

“On November 8, 2023, the Board of Directors passed a resolution reaffirming their stated position on the planned Texas Central High Speed rail project connecting Houston, Roans Prairie and Dallas. The resolution, they reaffirmed, was from March 9, 2016. On that day the resolution BVCOG board passed was in opposition to the project. Last week at their regular November board meeting, a majority of the board voted to reaffirm that position by adopting a resolution to that effect. A copy of that Resolution is attached. BVCOG’s official position is that of being opposed to the high speed rail project as it is currently proposed through this region.”

