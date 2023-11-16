Brazos Valley six-year-old hosts blanket drive for seniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Emersyn Wallace is a Brazos Valley six-year-old with one Christmas wish this holiday season: she wants every nursing home resident to feel loved and cared for by the community.

“My grandma lived in a nursing home and a bunch of people didn’t have people to visit them so we wanted to give them a little gift for Christmas,” said Emersyn.

To give back and help seniors in need, she’s hosting “Emersyn’s Share the Warmth Blanket Drive”.

Emersyn is taking all blankets, used and new, and appreciates every donation!

The deadline to donate is Dec. 22 at Legacy Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.