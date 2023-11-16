Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating several shots fired Wednesday night in a northside neighborhood.

SHOTS FIRED tonight in a Bryan neighborhood. @KBTXDonnie is on the scene.



➡️Details of what we know are shared here: https://t.co/KTgcrWfi1C pic.twitter.com/gsx5itybrA — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) November 16, 2023

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near Malvern Street.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple evidence markers were seen near police units as officers worked to gather evidence and speak to neighbors.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.