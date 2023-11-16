Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood

By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating several shots fired Wednesday night in a northside neighborhood.

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near Malvern Street.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple evidence markers were seen near police units as officers worked to gather evidence and speak to neighbors.

No arrests have been made at this time.

