Calvert police looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

Kavosia Moore is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kavosia Moore is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Robertson County Crime Stoppers)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a man wanted by Calvert Police.

Kavosia Moore is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have information about where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at 800-299-0191.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a $1,000 reward. You can remain anonymous.

