Grab coffee, merch, desserts at Brookshire Brothers for final Aggie home game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie football season is coming to a close. The final home game is Saturday against Abilene Christian University at 11 a.m.

Whether you consider that an early kickoff time or not, Brookshire Brothers can help you have a smooth gameday morning.

Gameday parking will open at 6 a.m., and the cost is $40. A $20 store gift card is given in return for gas or anything inside the store, like coffee.

The store’s bar has a variety of hot and cold drink options that can be great pick-me-ups before walking to Kyle Field. Some of the options are the hot mocha, vanilla hot coffee, hot chocolate and the iced vanilla latte, a.k.a. The 12th Man.

You may also want to grab something warm to wear Saturday, temperatures are expected to be cool. Luckily, there are several items like blankets, socks, hats and sweatshirts in the store’s merchandise area.

If you’re tailgating before the game, there are numerous snacks and prepared foods you can take including dessert. The store’s bakery offers cookies, cookie cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, pies, brownies and cluster fudge.

Cakes, cookies, cookie cakes, and cupcakes can be customized.

For those not watching from Kyle Field, Brookshire Brother’s Stage 12 is an in-house option. The family-friendly space has two concession areas, large screens and yard games.

More details on Brookshire Brothers and its gameday services can be found here.

