Grab coffee, merch, desserts at Brookshire Brothers for final Aggie home game

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie football season is coming to a close. The final home game is Saturday against Abilene Christian University at 11 a.m.

Whether you consider that an early kickoff time or not, Brookshire Brothers can help you have a smooth gameday morning.

Gameday parking will open at 6 a.m., and the cost is $40. A $20 store gift card is given in return for gas or anything inside the store, like coffee.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The store’s bar has a variety of hot and cold drink options that can be great pick-me-ups before walking to Kyle Field. Some of the options are the hot mocha, vanilla hot coffee, hot chocolate and the iced vanilla latte, a.k.a. The 12th Man.

You may also want to grab something warm to wear Saturday, temperatures are expected to be cool. Luckily, there are several items like blankets, socks, hats and sweatshirts in the store’s merchandise area.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

If you’re tailgating before the game, there are numerous snacks and prepared foods you can take including dessert. The store’s bakery offers cookies, cookie cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, pies, brownies and cluster fudge.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Cakes, cookies, cookie cakes, and cupcakes can be customized.

For those not watching from Kyle Field, Brookshire Brother’s Stage 12 is an in-house option. The family-friendly space has two concession areas, large screens and yard games.

More details on Brookshire Brothers and its gameday services can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Liver transplant comes in time for Christmas
Liver transplant for Bryan man comes just in time for Christmas

Latest News

A little at a time to quench our thirst! There's continued (albeit small) improvement in this...
Continued improvement in this week’s Drought Monitor
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Have gameday sweets customized at Brookshire Brothers
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Stay warm for final Aggie home game
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood