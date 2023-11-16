From the Ground Up: Upcoming Farm Bill split down party lines

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Collin Peterson, keeps his eye on Washington and on the looming Farm Bill.

Increasingly, he says, partisan politics are at play as both sides dig in.

“We’ve got the greatest system in the world, there’s no question,” he explained. “We’ve just got to hang on to it.”

Working in the Ag sector has been a significant part of his political career. Nowadays, he says, fewer committee members possess agricultural backgrounds than ever before.

“You know, you’ve got over half of the Ag Committee in the House [who] have no farm background whatsoever that are making the decisions.”

Regarding political gamesmanship in the Agricultural arena, he says it’s a recent development, and also, a surprising and unnerving one.

“The polarization that’s happened is a big problem,” he said. “We’ve always kept that out of agriculture. It worries me.”

Peterson’s hope is that a spirit of bipartisanship will ensure farmers and ranchers do not go unprotected. After all, he says, the stakes are high.

“We’ve been lucky in this country, lucky that we have people who are doing what they’re doing in agriculture. It’s hard work! We’re lucky to have these people, and the American people and the consumers are lucky to have the choices they have.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Liver transplant comes in time for Christmas
Liver transplant for Bryan man comes just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Visiting Angels donates to hospice families
Visiting Angels relieve Thanksgiving stress for hospice patients
A little at a time to quench our thirst! There's continued (albeit small) improvement in this...
Continued improvement in this week’s Drought Monitor
The final home game is Saturday against Abilene Christian University at 11 a.m.
Grab coffee, merch, desserts at Brookshire Brothers for final Aggie home game
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Have gameday sweets customized at Brookshire Brothers