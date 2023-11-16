How to create the perfect Thanksgiving floral centerpiece

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Creating a floral centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table is easier than it seems.

Rhianon Whitney with Nita’s Flowers stopped by The Three to give some advice.

She said it’s important to pick your color scheme, so you have an idea of what you want your arrangement to look like.

“The theme of the year I feel like, white and gold and green, it just makes a pop, it really makes a statement,” said Whitney.

Next, pick the vase/base you’d like to display your arrangement in.

Whitney said a crucial piece to keeping your flowers in place and fresh is to add the green foam blocks.

“We’re just going to pick in a few flowers to make it pop out,” added Whitney.

Whitney said she enjoys adding a statement and pop of color to her centerpieces.

To help your piece last throughout the holiday, Whitney said to pick hearty flowers like carnations, which you’ll gently shove into the foam.

“It really draws an impact to the table and I think that’s what it’s all about,” explained Whitney.

Whitney believes anyone can get a little creative and make their own floral arrangement!

