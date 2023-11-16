Iola to play for 2A State Title on Friday vs Crawford

Iola volleyball team huddle
Iola volleyball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST
GARLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team posted a four set win over Schulenburg on Wednesday evening 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, and 25-22 and will play for the Class 2A State Championship on Friday afternoon at the Cullwell Center.

The Lady Bulldogs (50-1) got a match high 24 kills from Lindsey Gooch and 14 from Sydney Nevel in their 2A State Semifinal match against the Shorthorns.

Iola won state championships in 2015, 2016, and 2020. Friday’s 3 o’clock title tilt will be a rematch of Iola’s 2020 championship that saw them beat Crawford in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17).

