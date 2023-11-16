Jingle all the way to this holiday Book Bash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley hosts seasonal, free book giveaways throughout the course of the year and the final giveaway of 2023 is happening soon.

On Saturday, December 2 and Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 2pm, come by the main entrance of the Post Oak Mall to grab some free books.

The United Way team believes that access to books is key to educational success. Therefore, the objective of these Book Bash events is to encourage the love of reading and provide access to books during the holiday seasons.

At Book Bash events, children get to select their own free book to take home with them from a wide selection of topics and reading levels, including books appropriate for babies, toddlers, children and teens.

At the Boo! Book Bash in October, United Way gave away over 1,600 books in one night.

Book Bash uses new and gently used, donated books for this event. If you have books you wish to donate to Book Bash or would like information about organizing a book drive, contact United Way at 979-696-4483 or by visiting their website here.

You can also support United Way by visiting their profit share with Kendra Scott in Century Square on November 28, aka Giving Tuesday, from 4pm to 6pm.

20% of your Kendra Scott purchase will benefit United Way of the Brazos Valley. If you choose to shop online, use this code at checkout: GIVEBACK-FJMVW.

