Legends Event Center in Bryan offers Thanksgiving sports camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want something for your kids to do during the Thanksgiving break, Legends Event Center is offering a sports camp.

The camp is open to ages 7 -13 and will take place Monday - Wednesday.

Sports campers will play include volleyball, basketball, pickleball, futsal, football and dodgeball.

The camp is $100 without lunch and $125 with lunch.

You can sign up here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.