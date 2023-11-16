Legends Event Center in Bryan offers Thanksgiving sports camp

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want something for your kids to do during the Thanksgiving break, Legends Event Center is offering a sports camp.

The camp is open to ages 7 -13 and will take place Monday - Wednesday.

Sports campers will play include volleyball, basketball, pickleball, futsal, football and dodgeball.

The camp is $100 without lunch and $125 with lunch.

You can sign up here.

