Man indicted for leading police on chase going wrong way down Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury is handing up an indictment for a man accused of leading police on a chase going the wrong way down Highway 6.

Witnesses reportedly saw William Cueller going the wrong way down the highway in September.

During the chase, Cueller is accused of trying to hit a patrol officer with his car.

Officers eventually spiked the car and took him into custody.

Arrest reports show Cueller told officers he was drunk and “just wanted to go home.”

Cueller is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest.

