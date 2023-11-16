Meet Texas A&M legend Jackie Sherill at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Don’t miss this opportunity to meet a true football icon!

From 12pm to 3pm on Friday, November 17, stop by the Aggieland Outfitters on University Avenue for an exclusive meet and greet and signing event with the legendary Texas A&M Football player and coach, Jackie Sherrill.

Sherrill was the head coach of the Aggies from 1982 to 1988. Texas A&M won three consecutive Southwest Conference championships under Sherrill, in 1985, 1986 and 1987. He is also one of the few coaches to leave Texas A&M with a winning record against the Longhorns, winning his last five against Texas after losing his first two.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.