Meet Texas A&M legend Jackie Sherill at Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Don’t miss this opportunity to meet a true football icon!

From 12pm to 3pm on Friday, November 17, stop by the Aggieland Outfitters on University Avenue for an exclusive meet and greet and signing event with the legendary Texas A&M Football player and coach, Jackie Sherrill.

Sherrill was the head coach of the Aggies from 1982 to 1988. Texas A&M won three consecutive Southwest Conference championships under Sherrill, in 1985, 1986 and 1987. He is also one of the few coaches to leave Texas A&M with a winning record against the Longhorns, winning his last five against Texas after losing his first two.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Liver transplant comes in time for Christmas
Liver transplant for Bryan man comes just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Impress your guests this Thanksgiving!
How to create the perfect Thanksgiving floral centerpiece
blanket drive
Brazos Valley six-year-old hosts blanket drive for seniors
On Saturday, December 2 and Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 2pm, come by the main entrance of...
Jingle all the way to this holiday Book Bash
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - United Way Jingle Book Bash