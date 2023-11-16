Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a pair of theft suspects.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a pair of theft suspects.

The theft happened at a restaurant in The Woodlands.

The sheriff’s office says video evidence shows two people appear to work as a team to steal a wallet.

If you know who they are, contact the sheriff’s office.

