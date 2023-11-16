USS George H.W. Bush officers to visit Aggieland on Friday for public event

Attendance is free but seating is limited, so reservations are strongly encouraged.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Join the George Bush Museum and Library for a discussion about USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), with the Ship’s Commanding Officer Captain Dave Pollard, and Command Master Chief Nick Wallace on Friday.

They will reflect on the history of the Ship’s namesake, update us on the most recent 8.5-month deployment, and explore the future of the flagship of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.

The event will take place in the orientation theater of the Bush Library and Museum from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is hosted by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.

Please RSVP using this link, or email events@bush41.org

In 2018, News 3′s Rusty Surette visited the Navy’s ship to learn more about its history and mission. See that report in the video player above.

USS George H.W. Bush officers to visit Aggieland on Friday for public event
