Visiting Angels relieve Thanksgiving stress for hospice patients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than a dozen families of hospice patients in need won’t have to worry about buying Thanksgiving meals this year.

Wednesday, Visiting Angels along with their community partners hosted the 5th annual Thanksgiving Family Food Giveaway.

“When you’re taking care of a loved one on hospice services the last thing you think about is cooking a huge holiday meal,” said Vising Angels director of patient care, Claudia Massie.

During the event each organization receiving dinners spoke about the benefiting families.

“It helps take stress off of patients and their families experiencing end-of-life journeys and this is one thing we can do to assist them,” said Cindy Emola with Hospice Brazos Valley.

Visiting Angels say they plan to hold a similar event next month to benefit home health patients.

Organizations receiving donations include: Remarkable Hospice, Enhabit Hospice, Traditions Hospice, Accentcare Hospice, Hospice Brazos Valley, Acara Hospice, Amedisys Hospice, Allumine Hospice, Bluebonnet Hospice

