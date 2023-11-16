Visiting Angels relieve Thanksgiving stress for hospice patients

Visiting Angels donates to hospice families
Visiting Angels donates to hospice families(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than a dozen families of hospice patients in need won’t have to worry about buying Thanksgiving meals this year.

Wednesday, Visiting Angels along with their community partners hosted the 5th annual Thanksgiving Family Food Giveaway.

“When you’re taking care of a loved one on hospice services the last thing you think about is cooking a huge holiday meal,” said Vising Angels director of patient care, Claudia Massie.

During the event each organization receiving dinners spoke about the benefiting families.

“It helps take stress off of patients and their families experiencing end-of-life journeys and this is one thing we can do to assist them,” said Cindy Emola with Hospice Brazos Valley.

Visiting Angels say they plan to hold a similar event next month to benefit home health patients.

Organizations receiving donations include: Remarkable Hospice, Enhabit Hospice, Traditions Hospice, Accentcare Hospice, Hospice Brazos Valley, Acara Hospice, Amedisys Hospice, Allumine Hospice, Bluebonnet Hospice

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
A jury convicted 26-year-old Nicholas Bollin of Iola of four counts of credit card abuse.
Judge gives man maximum sentence for credit card abuse
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Liver transplant comes in time for Christmas
Liver transplant for Bryan man comes just in time for Christmas

Latest News

A little at a time to quench our thirst! There's continued (albeit small) improvement in this...
Continued improvement in this week’s Drought Monitor
The final home game is Saturday against Abilene Christian University at 11 a.m.
Grab coffee, merch, desserts at Brookshire Brothers for final Aggie home game
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Have gameday sweets customized at Brookshire Brothers
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Stay warm for final Aggie home game
The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood