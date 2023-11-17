Aggieland Rotary Club provides hundreds of boxes for Thanksgiving meals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 600 boxes of meals were handed out Friday to help ensure families across the area have food for Thanksgiving.

This was the 26th annual Thanksgiving Basket Project led by the Rotary Club of Aggieland. Friday, the group along with volunteers from Texas A&M and local youth ministries packed up and handed out boxes of food for Thanksgiving at the A&M Church of Christ in College Station.

Anyone was able to pull up and receive a box that included a turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and more.

The Rotary Club says each year they have more and more people, which is why they increased the number of boxes passed out this year.

“The need is such a wide range with the food costs going up and just our economy. We see people in need at different stages in life. And so we’re here to provide it, you know, whatever it may be,” Tatiana Rivera, the Rotary Club Volunteer Services Chair, said.

The group also filled buses with boxes to pass out around the area. If you would like to volunteer or support the Rotary Club click here.

