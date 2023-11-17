Aggies Return From Road Swing to Host Golden Eagles

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (3-0) returns to Reed Arena after a successful two-game road swing to take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with ORU, 8-4, dating back to the first meeting in 1972. The two teams have played just one game this century, a 67-53 win by the Aggies at Reed on Nov. 13, 2007.

The Maroon & White returns home after a sweep of rare back-to-back road games during the fall non-conference schedule against Ohio State and SMU (first time since 2003-04). It’s been 30 years since the last time Texas A&M has tallied consecutive non-conference road victories, dating back to wins over Loyola Marymount (Dec. 30) and South Alabama (Jan. 3) in 1993-94.

PROMOTIONS UPDATE

A&M FOOTBALL FREE FRIDAY: Show your 11/18 Football vs ACU game ticket to the Reed Arena ticket window for FREE admission to the game.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

STUDENT GIVEAWAY: ‘23-’24 Reed Rowdies shirts available for ALL students in the Fan Zone.

NOTE: Fans are encouraged to arrive to Reed Arena early to allow for timely entry due to evening traffic patterns in surrounding areas.

ADVERTISING

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game can be viewed on SEC NETWORK+ with Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (color) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

As of Nov. 16, Texas A&M is one of 11 teams nationally, and the lone Power 5 program, with two road victories.

Henry Coleman III has tallied points and rebounds double-doubles in his last two games - 20/11 vs. Ohio State and 13/15 vs. SMU. He has 12 double-doubles in his career, all at Texas A&M. His two double-doubles rank in a tie for No. 5 nationally. His 11.3 rebounds/game are tied for No. 17 nationally.

Andersson Garcia’s 13 rebounds off the bench vs. Ohio State were the most by an Aggie reserve in more than a decade since Bryan Davis pulled down 14 boards against Kent State on Nov. 29, 2008. For the season, he averages 4.0 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks in a tie for No. 7 nationally.

Wade Taylor IV is the nation’s only player averaging double-digit points while accumulating at least 15 assists, 10 steals and 10 free throws.

PLAYER STORYLINES A-to-Z

Jace Carter was one of four players nationally and the lone MVC player to average more than 16.0 points while also totaling more than 50 steals and 200 rebounds last season for Illinois-Chicago.

Rob Dockery is the first player in school history to wear jersey #9 after the NCAA adjusted its mandate on jerseys allow players to wear 0-99 last summer.

Henry Coleman was recently named the Chair of the SEC Basketball Leadership Council for the second straight year.

Andersson Garcia was the Aggies’ bench leader in points (105), offensive, defensive and total rebounds, steals (20) and FTs made and attempted (35-of-49)

Hayden Hefner had a team-best 17 3-pointers among the Aggies’ bench players last season and poured in a career-high 19 points in the 2023-24 season-opener vs. TAMU-Commerce.

Eli Lawrence led MTSU to a 74-70 win over Final Four participant FAU last season with 13 points, including scoring the game’s final three points on free throws.

At UMass last year, Wildens Leveque set a tournament record with five blocks vs. Colorado at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. While at South Carolina, Leveque helped the Gamecocks to a 4-0 mark against the Aggies.

Among SEC bench players that averaged less than 15 minutes per game last year, Manny Obaseki ranked as the No. 2 scorer with 5.2 points per game.

Dating back to his redshirt freshman season at Virginia Tech, Tyrece Radford has started 107 consecutive games. For his collegiate career, Radford has started 124 of 127 possible games. Only South Carolina’s Talon Cooper (128) has played more games than Radford among active SEC players.

Preseason SEC Player of the Year Wade Taylor IV was one of three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts last season. From his freshman to sophomore season, he improved his scoring average from 8.2 to 16.5.

No one brings more energy and defense off the bench than sparkplug Solomon Washington . Among SEC bench players last season, “Solo” ranked No. 7 with 33 offensive rebounds, tNo. 12 with 14 blocked shots and No. 14 with 75 total rebounds. He played 10+ minutes in 22 of 35 games but only more 19 minutes twice.

