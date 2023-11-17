A&M Consolidated gears up for rematch against Fulshear

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers look to extend their postseason tomorrow in the second round of playoffs taking on the Chargers.

This will be a rematch for Consol who fell to Fulshear in this game one year ago, 50-38.

Head Coach Brandon Schmidt said about halfway through the season he challenged his team and has seen them grow ever since.

“Pared back what we were doing offensively, give our kids a chance to get good at some things and I think our kids have really responded to that,” said Schmidt. “Kind of addition by subtraction. Defensively I think throughout the course of the year our kids are just more in tune with what we are doing defensively. They are playing with a ton of confidence, they are flying around and they are fun to watch.”

Consol and Fulshear kickoff in the Area Round tomorrow in Rosenburg at 7 p.m.

