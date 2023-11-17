Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink

FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Anheuser-Busch’s head of U.S. marketing is stepping down.

According to multiple reports, Benoit Garbe, the company’s U.S. chief marketing officer, is resigning at the end of the year to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Garbe has reportedly been in the chief marketing position for just over two years.

The company’s current U.S. Chief Commercial Officer Kyle Norrington will be overseeing the marketing department going forward.

According to The Associated Press, Anheuser-Busch saw sales of Bud Light plunge in early April amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

U.S. retail dollar sales of Bud Light were down 29% in the four weeks ending Oct. 21 compared to the same period a year ago and down nearly 19% for the year to date, according to reported Nielsen data.

The world’s biggest brewer also reported a 13.5% decline in revenue during its third-quarter sales this year.

However, Anheuser-Busch said its research teams have found that more than 40% of lapsed Bud Light customers are willing to give the brand another chance.

“This gives us some certainty that we are moving in the right direction,” CNN quoted AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris. “We have a good grip on what we need to do and how we are proceeding from here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked,’ College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises...
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked’: College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants
Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments reiterates opposition to Texas Central high-speed rail

Latest News

Man receives liver transplant
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, for lack of candor with company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in insurrection, but rejects constitutional ballot challenge
An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a...
Officials cancel cougar warning for neighborhood after finding animal was just a house cat
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says