City leaders hopeful resolution over sewer line saga could come soon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan City Council met on Tuesday to discuss a wide range of topics including adding new ambulances to the city fleet, the proposed mixed-used development in the Midtown area near Northgate and Hensel Park and adding new license plate readers on select city streets.

Mayor Pro Tem James Edge joined News 3′s Rusty Surette and Katie Aupperle on Thursday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the Midtown development, Texas Avenue medians, and the popular Lights On! Christmas lighting event planned for Friday evening downtown.

Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season by turning on thousands of lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue to illuminate picturesque Historic Downtown Bryan. This free, family-friendly event will include holiday photo backdrop stations, live music, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Edge also discussed the ongoing debate about a proposed sewer line that the city of College Station wants to put in a Bryan neighborhood.

“As I understand, the city of College Station is planning on bringing that up in their December meeting or at a December meeting,” said Edge. “Based upon what I’ve heard from several council members, and I think the Mayor of College Station, we’re hopeful that in and from our perspective, they’ll do the right thing. I think the city of Bryan has reached out. We’ve worked with the City of College Station. I know our city managers have been communicating regularly and I’m hopeful that we can come to an agreement where both cities will feel like they’ve won.”

