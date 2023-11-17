Somerville, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Abigail Flencher of Somerville High School. Abigail has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks first in her class. She’s senior class president and also serves as president of 4H, FFA, and the National Honor Society.

If that wasn’t enough, Abigail is also the Drum Major for the Yegua Band, and a member of the FCA Book Club, UIL, and Student Council.

“Abigail is a mega chieftain and she portrays constant drive, motivation and talent in the areas of academics and her extracurricular activities. And to excel at both is quite a challenge,” said English Teacher Laura Lively

“I know my potential and I know what I want to do. I enjoy pushing myself because when I do reach the goal I was trying to achieve I feel happy,” said Flencher.

Athletically, Abigail plays volleyball and softball for the Yeguas. She’s received All-Academic Honors for both sports and was offensive MVP for volleyball.

“She is a humble, respectful, young lady that carries herself very well. She busts her tail every single time and she is going to do whatever it takes. It’s going to be a hard shoe to fill coming out next year,” said Head Volleyball Coach Alicia Ellis

Abigail wants to attend Texas A&M and become an Optometrist.

Congratulations to Abigail Flencher of Sommerville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

