Cougars excited to host another playoff game Friday vs Magnolia

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The area round of the high school football playoffs crank back up Friday for a dozen Brazos Valley teams including the College Station Cougars.

Stoney Pryor and company will host a playoff game for the second week in a row as they take on Magnolia.

The Purple and Black have won 10 in a row and Coach Pryor says they are playing with confidence and understandably so.

“I’ll tell the guys every week before the game that I am not nervous and I feel like we are well prepared and the things that we have practiced we have seen their effectiveness in games,” said Pryor.

“We know that Magnolia is going to be well coached they are going to have schemed against the things that we do And what we do well and I think our kids are just. I think our kids ought to be confident in themselves and their schemes and in their teammates, and hopefully that translates into a win,” wrapped up the Cougars second year head coach.

Friday’s Class 5A Division I Area Round Playoff game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Cougar Field.

