Get caffeinated for a good cause with the third annual Coffee Crawl

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Registration is open for the third annual Coffee Crawl benefitting the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

Grab a sweet treat or a cup of Joe from 10 locally owned businesses across Bryan/College Station.

For extra incentive, when you pick up your punch card from CMBV, you’ll also have the choice between an awesome coffee-themed T-shirt or a cute coffee mug with a sticker.

Take your punch card to one of the participating businesses anytime between November 27 and December 8 to enjoy a specialty coffee or treat.

Register for the Coffee Crawl here.

