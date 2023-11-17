Iola ISD students receive a day off to support the volleyball team

The Iola Lady Bulldogs volleyball team is advancing to the state championship game Friday afternoon.
The Iola Lady Bulldogs volleyball team is advancing to the state championship game Friday afternoon.
The Iola Lady Bulldogs volleyball team is advancing to the state championship game Friday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -There’s no school on Friday for Iola students, all because of a sports team’s success.

The Iola Lady Bulldogs volleyball team is advancing to the state championship game Friday afternoon.

For that, the school district has canceled classes for the day so they could travel to support the volleyball team.

“We will not be in school tomorrow. We want everyone to travel to Garland to just really support our lady bulldogs, they’ve had a fantastic year,” said Iola ISD Superintendent, Jeff Dyer.

The students seemed excited for their fellow Bulldogs.

“It’s exciting to be able to go and witness a state championship while I’m actually in High School, it’s just fun to go and cheer them on,” said High School student, Dustin Crosby.

Today was also a “dress-down day” for students, as another way to celebrate.

