Iola volleyball puts exclamation point on season with state championship over Crawford

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat Crawford 25-23, 25-9, 17-25, 25-12 in the UIL 2A state championship match at the Curtis Culwell Center on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 51-1 record and claimed their fourth state title in school history (2015, 2016, 2020, 2023). Their lone loss was to a 6A team, Willis.

Lindsey Gooch led the way with a match-high 28 kills and 22 digs en route to earning State MVP honors. Sydney Nevill had 9 kills and 4 blocks. Shaylee McKown pitched in 7 kills and 3 blocks.

Iola beat Shculenburg in the semifinals to reach the finals with Crawford, which was a rematch from Iola’s 2020 state title.

