Man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting police officers

Maurice Rollo Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting police officers
Maurice Rollo Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting police officers(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for assaulting police officers.

Maurice Rollo Jr. pleaded guilty to the assault charge and possession of a controlled substance.

On May 16, 2021, a Bryan Police officer pulled him over for not using his blinker. Rollo then reportedly got out of the car and told the officer he was going to run. The officer then placed him in handcuffs. Rollo then began yelling for the passenger in the car to lock the doors so the officer could not search it. Eventually, officers got in the car and found over 13 grams of methamphetamine.

During the arrest, the defendant hit the officer in the groin with his knee and made attempts to kick the officer, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

After bonding out of jail, Rollo was arrested again in 2022. Bryan police pulled him over and Rollo threw his car keys on top of a building. When the vehicle was later searched, police found over 17 grams of methamphetamine.

Rollo made numerous threats to multiple officers and their families while he was taken to jail.

“Police officers put their lives at risk every day in the line of duty as they serve and protect our community,” Assistant District Attorney Anjelica Harris said. “This defendant repeatedly chose to disregard the lawful orders of police officers as he assaulted and threatened multiple officers. Defendants who choose to threaten and assault officers must be held accountable for their actions.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments reiterates opposition to Texas Central high-speed rail
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked,’ College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises...
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked’: College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants

Latest News

Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.
Mark Welsh named sole finalist for Texas A&M University President
Funds will help the organization with veterinarian fees, which are between $8,000 to $12,000 a...
Find forever companion at Urgent Animals of Hearne’s 5th Annual Barksgiving
Weekend Gardener: Easy crafts that work as holiday decorations
Weekend Gardener: Easy crafts that work as holiday decorations
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Meet Tally at 5th Annual Barksgiving