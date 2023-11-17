Man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting police officers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for assaulting police officers.

Maurice Rollo Jr. pleaded guilty to the assault charge and possession of a controlled substance.

On May 16, 2021, a Bryan Police officer pulled him over for not using his blinker. Rollo then reportedly got out of the car and told the officer he was going to run. The officer then placed him in handcuffs. Rollo then began yelling for the passenger in the car to lock the doors so the officer could not search it. Eventually, officers got in the car and found over 13 grams of methamphetamine.

During the arrest, the defendant hit the officer in the groin with his knee and made attempts to kick the officer, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

After bonding out of jail, Rollo was arrested again in 2022. Bryan police pulled him over and Rollo threw his car keys on top of a building. When the vehicle was later searched, police found over 17 grams of methamphetamine.

Rollo made numerous threats to multiple officers and their families while he was taken to jail.

“Police officers put their lives at risk every day in the line of duty as they serve and protect our community,” Assistant District Attorney Anjelica Harris said. “This defendant repeatedly chose to disregard the lawful orders of police officers as he assaulted and threatened multiple officers. Defendants who choose to threaten and assault officers must be held accountable for their actions.”

