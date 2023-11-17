New research facility aims to solve future livestock concerns, expand supply

During the ceremony, leaders expressed the importance of animal reproduction science to ensure...
During the ceremony, leaders expressed the importance of animal reproduction science to ensure the future of the food supply is secure.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M leaders broke ground on a new $13 million facility located at the RELLIS campus in Bryan.

This is the future home of the Texas A&M Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center. During the ceremony, leaders expressed the importance of animal reproduction science to ensure the future of the food supply is secure, especially in Texas.

“Texas is the number one state in the country for beef cattle, we’re number three for dairy, and we’re number one for sheep and goats. And so for us to maintain at the forefront of that there’s a lot that is changing in terms of the ability for our producers to become efficient and sustainable,” AgriLife Research Director, Cliff Lamb, said. “If we can solve those fertility issues, we can make sure that our landowners that raise cattle, raise sheep and goats are going to be able to be the backbone of the economy for the future.”

This is something Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp echoed, highlighting the importance of the Texas footprint on our food supply.

“Because of infertility problems in livestock, producers in Texas lose a billion dollars a year and that’s what this is going to try and correct and try to find out what those problems are, do the research necessary to make cattle and other livestock more productive,” Sharp said.

The facility is expected to be open in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments reiterates opposition to Texas Central high-speed rail
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked,’ College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises...
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked’: College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants

Latest News

Anyone was able to pull up and receive a box that included a turkey, mashed potatoes,...
Aggieland Rotary Club provides hundreds of boxes for Thanksgiving meals
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
Friday Afternoon Weather Update - November 17
Maurice Rollo Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting police officers
Man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting police officers
Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.
Mark Welsh named sole finalist for Texas A&M University President