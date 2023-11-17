Order sweet treats for Thanksgiving at MaGra’s Kitchen

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make your Thanksgiving meals even more special with a home-made dessert from a Bryan business.

MaGra’s kitchen offers a unique twist on classic baked goods.

Owner Ruth Paul makes delicious options like sweet potato pecan pie, pumpkin bread pudding and more.

“I just started playing with it and it came out to be a recipe that I have right here,” Ruth said.

To order a dessert from MaGra’s Kitchen you can email rjpaul630@gmail.com or call (979)-703-9885.

