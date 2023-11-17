Order sweet treats for Thanksgiving at MaGra’s Kitchen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make your Thanksgiving meals even more special with a home-made dessert from a Bryan business.

MaGra’s kitchen offers a unique twist on classic baked goods.

Owner Ruth Paul makes delicious options like sweet potato pecan pie, pumpkin bread pudding and more.

“I just started playing with it and it came out to be a recipe that I have right here,” Ruth said.

To order a dessert from MaGra’s Kitchen you can email rjpaul630@gmail.com or call (979)-703-9885.

