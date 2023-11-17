Ring in the holiday season in Downtown Bryan for Lights On!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Help Destination Bryan countdown to turn on thousands of lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue!

Lights On! is a free, family-friendly event that will include holiday photo backdrop stations, live music, and a special appearance by the man himself, Santa Claus.

The holiday lights will be turned on Friday, Nov.17, and the official lighting countdown will start at 6:30 p.m..

The event is from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., with fun activities for the whole family.

“It’s always a fun hit. It’s just a great family event,” said Lina Adams with Destination Bryan.

Free light-up candy canes will be handed out by Destination Bryan volunteers & staff!

