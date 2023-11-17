Ryan Dunn highlights Virginia’s 62-33 victory over Texas Southern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ryan Dunn scored 15 points, including a highlight dunk in the first half, and Virginia eased by Texas Southern 62-33 on Thursday night.

It was Virginia's first meeting with a SWAC opponent since a 90-34 win over Grambling State on Nov. 22, 2016.

Virginia held Texas Southern to 26% shooting. The Cavaliers also scored 21 points off of 20 Tiger turnovers.

Leon Bond III and Reece Beekman each added eight points for Virginia (4-0), which didn't score at least 73 points for the first time this season. Dunn was 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. Virginia made 15 of 21 free throws, compared to 6 of 11 for Texas Southern.

Virginia led 26-14 at halftime as Texas Southern was just 5-of-24 shooting with 11 turnovers.

Jahmar Young Jr. and PJ Henry each had a team-high seven points for Texas Southern (0-3).

Virginia plays Wisconsin in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball