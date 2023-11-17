Take advantage of free lung cancer screenings by Texas C-Step

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The Texas Cancer Screening, Training, Education and Prevention Program (C-STEP) at Texas A&M Health provides free lung cancer screens for uninsured, underserved and low-income Texans.

Lung cancer screening is recommended if you are between 50 and 80 years old, have smoked a pack a day for 20 years, two packs a day for 10 years, and if you smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years.

If you qualify, Texas C-Step can perform a low-dose spiral computed tomography (LDCT) screening.

An LCDT can reduce lung cancer deaths by about 20% compared to a standard chest x-ray among current or former heavy smokers. During an LDCT scan, you lie on a table and an X-ray machine uses a low dose of radiation to make detailed images of your lungs.

The scan only takes a few minutes and is not painful.

If you or a loved one is interested in learning more, call Texas A&M Health at (979)-436-0499.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.