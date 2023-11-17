Texas A&M-Commerce visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Brown’s 21-point game

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 100-56 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Saint Joseph's (PA) finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

The Lions are 0-4 in road games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments reiterates opposition to Texas Central high-speed rail
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked,’ College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises...
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked’: College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Mashburn’s 29, Dent’s game-winner lead New Mexico past UT Arlington, 82-80
Soccer
US beats Trinidad 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa América qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late
Texas Tech University
McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Cryer has 18 points to lead No. 6 Houston to 65-49 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic
Ryan Dunn
Ryan Dunn highlights Virginia’s 62-33 victory over Texas Southern