Thanksgiving cocktails: how to make the Farmers Lemonade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Matt Camp with Sage Roots Cocktail has a drink recipe your friends and family gathered around the Thanksgiving table will enjoy!

He calls it the Farmers Lemonade.

“If you’re not looking to do anything crazy with the cocktail, we can just do something nice and simple and refreshing,” said Camp.

Farmer’s Lemonade

Ingredients

-1.5oz vodka

-1oz of lemon juice

-1oz of honey 50/50

-Sprig of thyme

-Sprig of oregano

-Soda water

Directions:

1. Add the thyme and oregano into a shaker and muddle.

2. Add your honey, lemon juice, and vodka to your shaker with ice and shake for 15 seconds.

3. Strain into a glass with ice and top off with soda water.

4. Garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of thyme.

*50/50 honey syrup recipe

-1oz of honey

-1oz of hot water

Combine ingredients and store in an airtight container for up to a week.

*Scale to desired amount.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.