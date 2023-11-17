Thanksgiving cocktails: how to make the Farmers Lemonade

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Matt Camp with Sage Roots Cocktail has a drink recipe your friends and family gathered around the Thanksgiving table will enjoy!

He calls it the Farmers Lemonade.

“If you’re not looking to do anything crazy with the cocktail, we can just do something nice and simple and refreshing,” said Camp.

Farmer’s Lemonade

Ingredients

-1.5oz vodka

-1oz of lemon juice

-1oz of honey 50/50

-Sprig of thyme

-Sprig of oregano

-Soda water

Directions:

1. Add the thyme and oregano into a shaker and muddle.

2. Add your honey, lemon juice, and vodka to your shaker with ice and shake for 15 seconds.

3. Strain into a glass with ice and top off with soda water.

4. Garnish with a lemon slice and a sprig of thyme.

*50/50 honey syrup recipe

-1oz of honey

-1oz of hot water

Combine ingredients and store in an airtight container for up to a week.

*Scale to desired amount.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments reiterates opposition to Texas Central high-speed rail
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked,’ College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises...
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked’: College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants

Latest News

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Take advantage of free lung cancer screenings by Texas C-Step
Make your Thanksgiving meals even more special with a freshly made dessert from a Bryan business.
Order sweet treats for Thanksgiving at MaGra’s Kitchen
Registration is open for the third annual Coffee Crawl benefitting the Children’s Museum of the...
Get caffeinated for a good cause with the third annual Coffee Crawl
Lights On!
Ring in the holiday season in Downtown Bryan for Lights On!